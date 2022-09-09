MARSHFIELD, Mo. – Communities across the Ozarks are planning events to remember 9/11.

In Marshfield, the community created a memorial display of almost 3,000 flags in remembrance of those who died in the terrorist attacks. This is the second annual “Marshfield Remembers” memorial at Patriot Park.

People throughout the weekend are heading there to reflect.”It is heart-wrenching,” said Monica Robinson, who lives in Marshfield.”There are so many people’s lives that were affected that day.”

Robinson said she can think back 21 years ago to the exact moment she heard the news of what happened. For others, they weren’t even born yet. It becomes a learning experience about history.

“We actually are working on an assignment where we have to go out and interview someone,” said Avery McNish, a junior high student.

Each person said the memorial in Marshfield helps them visually grasp how many people were impacted. Coming together, they said, allows everyone to join in the battle against evil.

“I come out to tend to the flags several times a day,” said Marshfield Mayor, Natalie McNish. “It’s kind of like trying to take care of those souls.”

City leaders said a tribute in light will begin at 8 p.m. with two towers of light gracing the night’s sky for exactly 102 minutes. This will be followed by the playing of Taps at 9:45 p.m.

There are other 9/11 memorial events scheduled around the Ozarks:

-Springfield Area 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb 10th Anniversary at 8:30 a.m. on Sept. 17. Location: MSU Plaster Stadium

-American Legion 639’s Remembrance of 9/11 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sept. 11.

-The Left Overs Patriot Day Free Car Show from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sept. 11. Location: 1515 W Battlefield Rd, Springfield, MO 65807-4105, United States