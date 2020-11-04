Marshfield man sentenced for reportedly attempting to strangle his baby in 2017

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.- A man has been sentenced after being charged in 2017 with felony abuse or neglect of a child and first-degree attempted arson after he reportedly tried to strangle his own baby and threatened to set himself on fire.

Gregory Hartman was sentenced to four years for the following charges:

  • First-degree endangering the welfare of a child creating substantial risk
  • Second-degree domestic assault
  • First-degree arson

Each charge has a four-year sentence, but Hartman will serve them concurrently, which means just four years altogether.

Read the probable cause statement in this case.

According to a probable cause statement, Hartman attempted to choke his 7-month-old child at a residence in Walnut Grove. The officer who responded to a report of the choking incident found Hartman face down in the driveway with a lighter and pliers nearby.

According to witnesses cited in the probable cause statement, he also had been trying to disconnect the gas line from a propane tank and may have been trying to set himself on fire.

