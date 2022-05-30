DOUGLAS COUNTY, Mo. — The Missouri State Highway Patrol responded to a deadly crash on a private road early Monday morning in Douglas County.

The MSHP crash report said 36-year-old Cody Jeffries of Marshfield was killed when the utility terrain vehicle he was riding in ran off the side of the road and overturned.

This happened at 2:30 Monday morning on a private roadway off Highway U eight miles north of Ava.

Jeffries was pronounced dead just before 5:30 a.m. Monday.

This was the first of two deadly single-vehicle crashes Highway Patrol troopers responded to in the Ozarks Monday. A man was killed near Bolivar when his car ran off Missouri 32.