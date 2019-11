NIXA, MO - A few years ago, the Northrups were living a simple, yet busy life in Nixa, raising their three children.

"We weren't looking to adopt," explained Daron Northrup. She and her husband Michael initially turned to orphan hosting through their church. That's how they met Andre, a Ukrainian teen that had spent much of his life in an orphanage. After a few weeks of hosting, they wanted him to be a part of their family forever. Andre eagerly accepted the request to become a sixth member of the Northrup family. But that's when they quickly found out how patient they would have to be to make this hope a reality.