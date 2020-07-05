Marshfield celebrates Fourth of July with longest-running parade

MARSHFIELD, Mo. — Marshfield celebrated Independence Day by hosting one of the longest-running parades you’ll find of any kind.

This year was the 141st year for the celebration of Independence Day.

In a year where things have unpredictable across the nation, one beacon of tradition carried on in the Ozarks for the Fourth of July. The 141st edition of Marshfield’s Independence Day parade was something that felt just a little more special for some this year than usual.

“I don’t like the negativity that’s going on. This kind of bleeds it out. It brings everybody together, and you forget it for at least one day.”

“It’s a good day to reflect on being an American, and what we’re all thankful for, and spend time with family.”

Family, seemed to be a theme for many in attendence today.

“There’s a lot of them that come from out of state, and you know, it’s like a family reunion.”

“I see friends I don’t get to see all year long, and get to visit with them, and who doesn’t love a parade.”

The parade is such a mainstay in the area, it even draws the attention of Gov. Mike Parson and other state officials.

“You know, I think this is just a great celebration, southwest Missouri,” Parson said. “One of the things about the parade today that I noticed, the parade was about a mile longer than normal, so we got about little more exercise in today’s walking. This is red white and blue country here. People want to show their celebration for this country.”