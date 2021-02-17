Marshfield business helping employee with Downs Syndrome raise money for charity

Video from the Webster County Health Unit in Marshfield, Missouri.

MARSHFIELD, Mo. — The Marshfield McDonalds is hosting a fundraiser to support the Ronald McDonald House in honor of one of its employees.

TJ Slocum, an employee with Downs Syndrome at the Marshfield McDonalds, is described by the Webster County Health Unit as a hard-worker always volunteering to raise money for Springfield’s Ronald McDonald Houses.

On Feb. 22, from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m., the Marshfield McDonalds will give 20% of all sales to Slocum for the Ronald McDonald House.

Over the years, Slocum has raised over $127,000 and hopes to raise $10,000 to meet his goal in the Share a Heart Campaign the Ronald McDonald House is hosting.

You can learn more about Slocum’s cause and how to donate by clicking here.