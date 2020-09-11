Marshfield Aldermen vote against masking ordinance

MARSHFIELD, Mo. — The Marshfield Board of Aldermen listened to many public comments before ultimately voting against a masking ordinance.

The mask ordinance would have required face masks to be worn in public for everyone under the age of 10.

There was mixed opinions given from the public in attendence to speak at the meeting.

“We have smoking laws because of the clean air act. Why is that? Because my freedom of smoking ends where your lungs begin,” said Jed Fisher, a resident. “It’s the same thing with the mask. So, mask up Marshfield.”

“We just want it to be our choice, if we’re sick, then it should be our choice on whether to go out, stay in, or wear a mask,” said Angel Miskimen, a resident.

“The numbers don’t prove that we need them or that they’re effective as it is now,” said Luke Anderson.