Mark Twain National Forest closed to prep for feral hog hunt

Mo. — Sections of the Mark Twain National Forest are closed right now for a feral hog hunt.

A special helicopter team is working with several agencies to shoot the pigs from the air.

It’s apart of the conservation department’s ongoing feral hog eradication efforts.

The animals can destroy hundreds of acres of farmer’s land.

Paddy Creek Wilderness near Bradleyville, Missouri and Hercules Glades Wilderness near Fort Leonard Wood closed down Monday morning.

It will stay that way until at least Wednesday night.

The MDC is doing this in the winter so the helicopter crews can see through the woods better.

Plus, they’re in-between trapping operations right now.

We’ll get an update on the hunt sometime soon.