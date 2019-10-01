Marionville teacher accused of child abuse, now on administrative leave

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Mo. — There are charges against a school teacher in the Ozarks after an incident on a playground.

The teacher was working at Marionville Elementary School and she was charged with abuse or neglect of a child and hindering of a felony.

The incident happened on a Marionville School playground with a four-year-old boy back in June.

Kimberly Daniels, 42, is accused of dragging the child by the arm.

The Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office interviewed three other children that were there.

They said Daniels was splitting up teams for kickball and allegedly drug the four-year-old boy by the arm pulling him up and down to a fence.

The four-year-old said he had bruises on his arm as a result.

This was after he was crying and wanted to stay with his sister in line, instead of going to his place in the outfield.

Daniels told officers she went to the children because a boy was hitting others.

She said after she asked him to stop and he didn’t she used quote “handle-with-care training.”

In Daniels second statement she says she picked the boy up after he dropped to the ground and wouldn’t stand up.

She said she couldn’t have left bruises.

Several teachers were also interviewed by police but either didn’t see what happened or couldn’t remember.

The incident was recorded.

According to the police report, the video shows Daniels at the fence waving for the kids in the outfield. She then goes toward the fence opening where the video cuts out and the recording is missing about a minute of footage. When the video returns, the report says there was a little boy on the ground with two teachers near him. Daniels was by the group of students and then walks away.

The report says the boy is now in therapy and is afraid of speaking to teachers or adults.

The district superintendent confirms Daniels was placed on administrative leave last Friday after she was booked into the Lawrence County Jail.

Daniels has since posted bond and will be in court in late October.

Police are still investigating.