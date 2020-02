MISSOURI, (Missourinet).-- State Senators debated a proposed two-cent-per-gallon gas tax increase Monday night (02/10/20). Bill sponsor Sen. Doug Libla, R-Poplar Bluff, also wants to boost the tax on diesel from 17 to 23 cents per gallon.

“Have you ever heard the term penny wise and a pound foolish,” asks Libla. “Well, this takes care of that. We don’t need to be penny wise and a pound foolish any longer. We’re not facing the music. And the fact of the matter is, it’s facing just a little bit of music. We could do a lot. The deal is for those who don’t want to support this, we’re already almost a billion short in MoDOT.”