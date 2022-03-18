MARIONVILLE, Mo. — A U.S. District judge has sentenced a man from Marionville to 18 years and four months in federal prison for receiving and distributing child pornography over the internet.

A news release from the Western District of Missouri said James Crowder, who is 78 years old, was sentenced Thursday and will not get parole. The court also sentenced Crowder to spend the rest of his life on supervised release after he gets out of prison.

Court documents show a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children indicated that Google found files containing child pornography on Crowder’s account, and that Twitter found a file that contained child pornography in his tweet in June 2020.

Police said Crowder admitted he exchanged images and videos depicting children as young as five years old. He also told investigators he placed a hidden camera in a bathroom to obtain videos and images, then distributed them over the internet.

Officers said they found several storage devices with multiple images of child pornography.

Crowder pleaded guilty in March 2021 to one count of using a minor to produce child pornography and one count of receiving and distributing child pornography.