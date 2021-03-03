Marionville man federally charged for threatening two members of the U.S. House of Representatives

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.- A man from Marionville was federally indicted last week for threatening two members of the U.S. House of Representatives.

According to a press release from Teresa Moore’s office, 63-year-old Kenneth R. Hubert was charged in a three-count indictment by a federal grand jury. The indictment says on January 7, Hubert threatened to assault and murder U.S. Representative Emanuel Cleaver II with the intent to impede, intimidate, and interfere with Cleaver while he was engaged in the performance of his official duties, and retaliate against Cleaver on account of the performance of his official duties.

Cleaver represents congressional district five in Missouri.

On May 6, 2019, Hubert also threatened to assault and murder U.S. Representative Steve Cohen, with the intent to impede, intimidate, and interfere with Cohen while he was engaged in the performance of his official duties, and retaliate against Cohen on account of the performance of his official duties. According to a press release, Hubert also threatened to injured Cohen by calling his office in Washington, D.C. on that same day.

Cohen is a representative from Tennessee.