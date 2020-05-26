Marionville man charged with second-degree murder after homicide investigation

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Mo.– One person has been charged after being involved in a homicide investigation in Marionville.

According to the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office, James Pride, 40, of Marionville has been charged with second-degree murder and armed criminal action after a homicide investigation.

Deputies received a report of a female deceased at a residence just north of Marionville on Sunday, May 24, 2020, around 1:30 p.m.

Deputies located the female in a vehicle on the property. Pride was taken into custody on the property.

An autopsy has been scheduled for Tuesday afternoon.

Pride is currently being held in the Lawrence County jail.