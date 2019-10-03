Marionville man charged with first-degree murder

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

MARIONVILLE, Mo.– A Marionville man is in custody after being charged with first-degree murder.

According to a statement 42-year-old Bobby Ficklin confessed to strangling Korrina Fisher early Wednesday morning.

Ficklin told authorities he and Fisher were arguing when he grabbed her by the throat and choked her. The argument started late in the evening on October 1 and continued into the morning house on October 2.

Ficklin said during the argument Fisher had hit him so he proceeded to grab her by the throat and strangle her till she stopped moving. After he realized he had killed her he left the residence.

Ficklin is in custody at the Lawrence County jail being held without bond.

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

SECSL

Related Stories

More Walmart Gunman

Local Sports

More Local Sports

National News

More National

World News

More World News

Calfano podcast

Calfano podcast

Washington DC Bureau

Washington DC Bureau

Newsfeed Now

More Newsfeed Now