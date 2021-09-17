Marionville homicide suspect charged

MARIONVILLE, Mo.– A suspect in a Marionville murder that took place earlier this week has been charged.

Jamie Godfrey is facing one count of first-degree murder and one count of armed criminal action. He is accused of killing 50-year-old Jess Davis.

Marionville police chief Wes Coatney said officers found the victim at his home with numerous cuts on his body. Godfrey was quickly identified as a potential suspect and, after more than 12 hours on the run, was taken into custody.

Godfrey was denied bond and is currently in Lawrence County Jail. His next court date is scheduled for Monday.

