Many vendors use Branson Market Days as their last chance to profit in 2020

BRANSON, Mo.- Two times a year, Branson holds its Market Days craft fair. For many local vendors this year, it’s their first and only chance to sell their products at a local festival.

Janna Goodwin says the craft fair began as a mother and daughter business venture, but in 2020, they’re more focused on helping their vendors find much needed support.

“People that are hurting and that they’re just struggling to make ends meet. They’re having a hard time paying their house payment or their car payment, paying for their kids’ college, different things. So for us to be able to stay open and be able to give them the opportunity to have shoppers come is the biggest thing for us.”

Many local craft fairs have been canceled throughout the Ozarks this year due to the pandemic. Even though the fair is held from inside the Branson Convention Center, they do not allow anyone without a mask to enter. Janna and her mother, Mary Engram, have also expanded their usual rented space to make some extra room between vendors. There are also sanitizing stations lined throughout the event.

One of the vendors who is more than happy to partake in her first craft fair of the year is Kirristen Shore, owner of Kirri Lynn Designs.

“This is the only one that I’ve done this year. Last year, I was at Silver Dollar City for a full month, so the difference is huge. I mean, this is kind of put my heart and soul into this one. This is kind of hopefully get as much exposure as I can. Our fourth quarter is always our best one. It’s when everybody’s shopping, and everybody’s doing it, especially custom items and kind of, you know, really getting out there and doing gifts. So, it’s all banking on this show, so it’s definitely a different year.”