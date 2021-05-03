Manufacturing facility to bring over 50 new jobs to Buffalo

BUFFALO, Mo.- The Durham Company held a groundbreaking Monday morning to announce a new manufacturing facility in Buffalo.

The facility will bring at least 50 new jobs to the area. The facility will be for the manufacturing of electrical utility distribution equipment, which will enable the company to meet their customer demand better and grow their business.

“We’re excited about the Durham Company’s new manufacturing facility in Buffalo and its continued success in Missouri,” Governor Mike Parson said. “Durham is dedicated to its craft as well as its community, which is exactly the kind of business we like to see growing and investing in our state.”

Governor Parson attended the groundbreaking Monday.

“The Durham Company is excited for the future growth of our company and for our expansion into the Buffalo, Missouri area,” The Durham Company CEO, G.T. Carr said. “We are looking forward to working with the City of Buffalo, the Dallas County R-I School District, Dallas County, and Missouri Department of Economic Development to provide good high paying and stable jobs into this area. As we develop our plans to meet future opportunities, we believe this will be the right place to be.”