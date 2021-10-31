Mansfield pharmacist donates kidney to customer

MANSFIELD, Mo. — A pair of people will forever be connected as “kidney buddies” in Mansfield following a selfless decision.

Pharmacist Wendy Vlietstra donated her kidney to her customer Jason Eagleston at the beginning of Oct.

Eagleston is a single father to three kids.

“I’d kind of lost hope of finding a living donor and I had several calls about a cadaver kidney, but that always kind of fell through,” Eagleston said.

After searching for a kidney for years, Eagleston said Vlietrta informed him she had been getting tested to see about donating her kidney.

“When I saw Jason with three little kids, I’m like he needs to be here to raise those kids,” Vlietstra said. “I have two kids of my own, so my heart goes out to him as a sick, single parent, I can’t imagine. I’m overwhelmed sometimes being a not single parent with two kids. I just wanted to do this to give him, hopefully, better, quality of life and longer life.”

Eagleston said the decision means so much to him.

“There’s not a lot of words to say about how much I appreciate that,” Eagleston said. “I get to see my kids grow up.”

Both now said they’re recovering well from transplant surgery.

They said they hope to meet up soon in the future and get to know one another better.