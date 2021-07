A close-up photo of police lights by night

TANEY COUNTY, Mo. — The Missouri State Highway Patrol (MSHP) reported a drowning at the Cedar Creek leg of Bull Shoals Lake.

Monte Hindbaugh, 62, was seen in the water by a passing boat on July 6 around 8:30 a.m.

Hindbaugh was pronounced dead by a coroner at AB Fine Road.

This is MSHP Troop D’s eighth drowning of 2021.