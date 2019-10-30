Manhunt for Arkansas suspect involved in shooting

BAXTER COUNTY, Ar.– The Baxter County Sheriff”s office is currently looking for a suspect who was involved in an early morning shooting.

The search is concentrated in an area northwest of Baxxter county. The suspect, Alton Bruce Cooke, 28, is considered dangerous.

Cooke is 6’3, 210 lbs, has brown hair and hazel eyes.

The incident took place around 5 a.m. when the victim and her passenger turned onto Highway 178 West in Midway Arkansas. The suspect intentionally rammed the victim’s vehicle several times causing it to wreck in a yard. The suspect then started firing multiple shots into the victim’s vehicle and then fled the scene.

The victim and her passenger had minor injuries and were taken to Baxter Regional Medical Center for treatment.

Indications are the victim and the suspect had a past relationship.

This is a developing story.