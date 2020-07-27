Managing Money with Ellen Rohr: Hamilton

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Hamilton is on Disney+, so, we are taking this opportunity to study up on Founding Fathers and National Financial Systems with our financial expert Ellen Rohr.

And as Ellen explains, the whole situation was a little messy.

A few historical facts:

The War lasted from 1775 through 1781 and the surrender of Gen. Cornwallis at Yorktown, Virginia, with the Declaration of Independence in 1776,

The Treaty of Paris made it official in 1783.

The Continental Congress approved the constitution on Sept. 17, 1897.

In 1989, the states ratified it, Washington to took office, and the Bill of Rights was ratified.

Ellen explains the US’s financial systems were disjointed, the currency was state-specific, and states were bankrupt. Soldiers returned home, but there was no money to pay them.

Alexander Hamilton made a case for a National Debt. He sold it as a way to legitimize the Federal Government, nationalize a common currency, pay off the state debts and their soldiers, and create investment opportunities for allies, individuals, and businesses.

Ellen says by creating a national debt, Hamilton united the states.

Challenges with real people as heroes:

Ellen explains many of the Founding Fathers were slave owners, and the rest supported the practice, not to mention the genocide of the Native peoples.

She suggests Hamilton has opened the door for more conversations and for us to do our own research.

You can study up on Treasury.gov.