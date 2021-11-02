Manager left “heartbroken” after theft at Lights of Joy Christmas display

BRANSON, Mo. – Steve Hager is the general manager of the Lights of Joy Drive-Thru, located at 700 Expressway Ln. He has led the charge in putting up thousands of lights for tourists to see during the holiday season since 2015. Hager said he never expected someone to try to steal Christmas joy in Branson.

“It’s very sad. I was just heartbroken,” said Hager. “They came through and they got everything from our ticket booth, all the cords all the way down to our nativity scene including the cords at the nativity scene.”

Lynn Berry, the communications director for the Branson/Lakes area Chamber of Commerce and CVB, said this is unprecedented in Branson.

“In my fifteen years of being the director of communications for the Branson Chamber and CVB, we have never had anything like this occur.” Lynn Berry

The Lights of Joy Drive-Thru had cords and electrical outlets stolen from across the mile-long light display only a few days before they were set to open on Monday, November 1. To make matters worse, Hager said that the price of these cords has gone up and most replacements wouldn’t be here in time for Christmas if he ordered today. So he called local theatres, as well as other businesses from across Missouri and Arkansas to borrow cords to keep the Christmas event alive.

“We opened at 5 ‘o’clock. We were still making repairs for this all the way up to 5 ‘o’clock and beyond,” said Hager. “Christmas is so important to Branson, we just had to go on. We couldn’t call it quits.”

Lights of Joy Christmas Drive-Thru is open 5 – 11 PM nightly, November 1st, 2021 through January 2nd, 2022. Purchase tickets online or at the gate, by either cash or by credit card.