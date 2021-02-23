Man who was hospitalized after home explosion in Lebanon has passed away

LEBANON, Mo. — A Lebanon man who suffered injuries after his home exploded has passed away, according to Lebanon Fire Chief Sam Schneider.

Joe Cross, 76, died on Friday, Feb. 19, 2021, after being hospitalized after a propane tank explosion destroyed his home on Thursday, Feb. 18, at 117 Cedar Crest Drive in Lebanon.

Steve Hemphill, a neighbor of the now-destroyed home for 40 years, said he saw what happened.

“Heard a boom, stuff fell off my wall. I didn’t know what happened. I thought it was my house,” said Hemphill. “I was going through the house checking, neighbor across the street was banging on my door. I went, and she was very hysterical. I’ve known him since he moved in. Elderly gentleman, he kept to himself, very nice, I haven’t heard yet how he is.”

The explosion caused minor damage to two houses nearby.