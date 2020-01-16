Man who was angry about missing mower charged with murder

KINLOCH, Mo (AP).– A St. Louis man has been charged will fatally shooting another man after getting mad at him about a missing lawn mower and leaf blower.

Thirty-six-year-old Antonio Taylor was charged Thursday with first-degree murder and armed criminal action in the death of 40-year-old Gary Flemings.

Police say his body was found in September in a vacant residence in the suburb of Kinloch.

The probable cause statement says Taylor drove the victim to the abandoned building and shot him multiple times several days after getting angry with him about the missing equipment.

No attorney is listed for Taylor in online court records.

