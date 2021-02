OZARK, Mo. — An Ozark man who pleaded guilty to third-degree terroristic threats against Ozark Junior High is on probation, according to court documents.

Judge Bacon sentenced Kenneth Hicks to unsupervised probation, community service and has to pay court costs.

Hicks was upset his son was being bullied at the school, according to Sheriff Brad Cole. Hicks made statements saying, “if the school didn’t take care of the situation, he would go to the school and shoot all the people in the office.”