SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A man who led deputies on a high-speed chase, driving on damaged tires between Christian County and Springfield while he had drugs in his truck has been sentenced to time in federal prison.

Heath Yarger, of Republic, was sentenced to 14 years in prison without parole for possessing methamphetamine to distribute.

Yarger was arrested in December of 2020 after he did not pull over for a Christian County deputy on Highway CC. Deputies used stop sticks and damaged two of Yarger’s tires but he continued north on Highway 160, reaching speeds of 100 miles per hour, swerving, and nearly hitting other cars.

The chase ended on Campbell Avenue and Primrose Street in Springfield. Yarger ran away but authorities arrested him after a short chase.

Officers found more than 12 grams of methamphetamine in Yarger’s pocket and more than 240 grams of meth in his truck.

Court documents show he had an extensive criminal history, including convictions for driving while intoxicated and resisting or running away from law enforcement.