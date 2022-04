Lawyers for a Springfield man accused of killing his partner of 37 years want a second mental evaluation done.



Lilburn Motley is facing three felony charges including first-degree murder. Court documents allege motley shot Lavona Haddock last December to quote…. “shut her up”.



Last month, Motley was deemed competent to stand trial. His lawyers are contesting the department of mental health’s findings. A motion was also filed to change the judge in the case.