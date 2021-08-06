Man who killed Mackenna Milhon sentenced to life plus 100 years

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.- The man who murdered Mackenna Milhon in 2019 was sentenced to life plus 100 years in court Friday.

According to Greene County Prosecution Attorney Dan Patterson, 33-year-old Lonnie Leroy Williams of Springfield was sentenced to life in prison without parole on the charge of first-degree murder and will serve a consecutive 100 years for armed criminal action.

Williams was convicted in May following a three-day jury trial.

Williams murdered Milhon on December 20, 2019, and her body was found ten days later north of Springfield. Deputies say Williams stabbed Milhon while the two were having a physical fight.

Investigators say Vega helped Williams burn bloody clothes and hide the knife used to kill Milhon.

Deputies say Williams picked Milhon up at the Kum n Go on Kansas Expressway and Norton Road on the night of December 19.

Initially, Williams told deputies he dropped Milhon off that night and didn’t see her again.

Deputies reported in 2020 a man told them he and Olivia Vega, Williams’ girlfriend, helped Williams get rid of the evidence involved in Milhon’s death.

According to the probable cause statement, Williams confessed to stabbing Milhon after she hit him while he was driving north of Springfield.

Following the death of Milhon, her family partnered up with the Stuhr Museum Foundation in Nebraska to launch an Alumni scholarship in her memory.

Milhon was the first baby born in Springfield in this millennium. As a result, she was featured in the Springfield News-Leader on January 3, 2000.

“She was born January 1, 2000, and she was the first one, so she was on the front page of the paper and everything,” said Mike Milhon, Mackenna’s grandfather in 2019.