PULASKI COUNTY, Mo. — A man wanted for multiple warrants was arrested just outside of Pulaski County on Tuesday (3/22/22).

The Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office said it was told Dawson Preble was armed with a weapon and threatened to shoot law enforcement if they tried to approach him.

After some investigating, deputies believed Preble could be at a building on the 18000 block of Highway seven, which is just outside of Pulaski County.

The Camden County Sheriff’s Department arrived at the scene and helped establish a perimeter around the suspected building. Deputies also tried to contact the owner of the building.

Movement was seen inside the building, but deputies say the persons inside would not respond or cooperate with commands.

After an hour had passed, Preble surrendered and he was transported to the Pulaski County Jail. He is being held on warrants, additional charges have not yet been filed.

Sheriff Jimmy Bench, with Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office, thanked the public and the Camden County sheriff and deputies for their assistance.