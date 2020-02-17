Man suing highway patrol sergeant who investigated his case

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The man who had his murder conviction overturned in his wife’s death will be in a federal courtroom in Springfield tomorrow.

Brad Jennings will be in the plaintiff’s chair for a civil case.

Jennings is suing the highway patrol sergeant who investigated his case.

Jennings was convicted in his wife’s Christmas day death in 2006.

He spent nearly 9 years in prison before a judge overturned his conviction last year.

The judge made that decision after learning evidence from a gunshot residue test was not turned over to attorneys.

Jennings is suing Sergeant Dan Nash in civil court.

Jury selection begins at 9 a.m. in Springfield federal court on Feb. 18.

