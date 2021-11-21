Man shot, killed in South Springfield Sunday morning

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – 3 police units have spent several hours gathering evidence from a scene on East Morningside Street in South Springfield.

Police have taped off one house on the street, but both lanes are still open.

According to the Springfield Police Department, a man walked up to a residence on East Morningside street and began a conversation with the homeowner.

A disturbance erupted and the homeowner, believing he was about to be assaulted, shot the man.

Springfield police arrived on the scene and began life-saving measures, but the man was later pronounced dead on the scene.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local Sports

More Local Sports

World News

More World News

Trending Stories

Washington DC Bureau

Washington DC Bureau

Newsfeed Now

More Newsfeed Now