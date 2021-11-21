Man shot, killed in South Springfield Sunday morning

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – 3 police units have spent several hours gathering evidence from a scene on East Morningside Street in South Springfield.

Police have taped off one house on the street, but both lanes are still open.

According to the Springfield Police Department, a man walked up to a residence on East Morningside street and began a conversation with the homeowner.

A disturbance erupted and the homeowner, believing he was about to be assaulted, shot the man.

Springfield police arrived on the scene and began life-saving measures, but the man was later pronounced dead on the scene.