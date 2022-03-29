GREENE COUNTY, Mo. — Deputies with the Greene County Sheriff’s Office are investigating a shooting at the Dale Sare Conservation area near Farm Road 141 north of Springfield.
A spokesperson for the Sheriff’s Office said the shooting happened around 8:30 Tuesday morning.
A man suffered a gunshot wound to the leg. A woman was accompanying him, according to the Sheriff’s Office.
Deputies are investigating. No information about a suspect has been released.
This is a developing story. We are working to get more information and will post updates as we learn more.