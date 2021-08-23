Man shot in leg at an apartment complex near Missouri State Monday morning

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.- One man has been taken to the hospital with a gunshot wound to the leg after an argument Monday morning.

Springfield police say the shooting happened at an apartment complex in the 1200 block of E. Cherry Street around 2:22 a.m.

Police tell OzarksFirst, an argument between the victim and the suspect led to the shooting. The two people knew each other.

Police know who the suspect is since the victim and suspect know each other. Police have not made any arrests in this shooting but are looking for the suspect.