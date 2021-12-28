Man shot in Downtown Springfield

Springfield, Mo. — A man was taken to the hospital after being shot in downtown Springfield Monday night.

Springfield Police say the man was found on the fourth floor of the parking garage just west of Park Central Square around 10 p.m. Monday.

The man who was shot was said to be in stable, but critical condition. No other details about his injuries were available.

Police had not released any information on a suspect as of Tuesday morning nor a motive behind the shooting.

Updates will be posted to this story as soon as they are available.

