Man shot after attempting to rob a home near I-44 in Springfield

GREENE COUNTY, Mo. – A man has been taken to the hospital with a gunshot wound after attempting to rob a home Friday morning.

According to Greene County Deputy Jason Winston, the shooting happened around 6:30 a.m. when a man attempted to break into a home in the 6,000 block of W. Independence near I-44.

Winston says the initial investigation shows the man forced entry into the home, and the homeowner shot the man.

The condition of the suspect is unknown at this time. Winston believes the homeowner and the suspect did not know each other.

This is a developing story.