Man sentenced to life in prison for a 2020 Bolivar murder

BOLIVAR, Mo. — A man charged with first-degree murder after a shooting in Bolivar in 2020 received his sentenced.

Michael Ybarra was sentenced to life in prison on Tuesday, December 14, 2021, for the murder of 35-year-old Johsua Phillips.

According to court records, Ybarra shot Phillips multiple times at an address in the 200 block of Buffalo Street.

Witnesses also told police they saw Ybarra run away. In the process, Ybarra spilled a bucket of white paint. That paint would then help police in Bolivar find Ybarra at an apartment where he was arrested.

In October 2021, Ybarra pleaded guilty to have the charge reduced.

Ybarra has an extensive criminal history, court documents show, including charges of assault, possession of narcotics, tampering, and theft. He is a fugitive from Texas and was out on bond for earlier felony charges in Polk County, documents state.