Breaking News
Attention DirecTV Customers

Man sentenced to 90 days in jail for killing Chihuahua

Local News
Posted: / Updated:
GAVEL2_1499475993805.jpg

STRAFFORD, Mo. (AP) – A southwest Missouri man has been sentenced to 90 days in jail after admitting that he used a BB gun to fatally shoot his neighbor’s Chihuahua.

The Springfield News-Leader reports that 68-year-old Marvin Seek was sentenced after pleading guilty Thursday to misdemeanor animal abuse.

Charging documents says a public works employee called Strafford police on June 2018 after witnessing Seek shooting a dog with a BB gun and then putting the dog’s remains in a trash bag. Seek told police he shot the dog in the rear to scare it away because it was barking at his daughter but instead the dog died.

The witness disputed Seek’s account that the dog was being aggressive.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local Sports

More Local Sports

National News

More National

World News

More World News

Springfield

More Springfield Mo

Branson

More Branson Mo

Kolr 10 podcast

Kolr 10 podcast

Calfano podcast

Calfano podcast

Washington DC Bureau

Washington DC Bureau

Newsfeed Now

More Newsfeed Now