Man sentenced to 15 years for fatal motorcycle crash

COLUMBIA, Mo (AP).– A Columbia man has been sentenced to 15 years in prison for driving drunk in a motorcycle crash that killed his passenger.

Forty-year-old Aaron Monroe was sentenced Monday after pleading guilty to involuntary manslaughter and driving while intoxicated in the April 2018 crash that killed Michele Groves.

He initially was charged with second-degree murder in the crash. The probable cause statement says he swung into the turning lane to pass a car in front of him before running a red light and slamming into another car at an intersection.