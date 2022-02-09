LEBANON, Mo. — A judge handed down a sentence for a Lebanon man charged in a 2018 homicide.

Kevin Kayden, of Lebanon, was sentenced to 15 years in prison for the murder of Laquita Williams.

The Lebanon Police Department responded to the 300 block of North Street in Lebanon around 1:30 p.m. on December 10, 2018, and discovered an unresponsive person inside the residence. Officers identified the victim as Williams and discovered her arms had been bound behind her back with a cord around her neck and her throat cut.

The official cause of death was determined to be a severed left carotid artery and lacerated esophagus. Kayden was arrested on January 6, 2019.