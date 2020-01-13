Man sentenced in the 2016 death of Landon Bays

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– Khalil Malik Gaines,24, was sentenced on Friday (1/13/2019) in the 2016 death of a man shot on Catalpa.

Gaines entered a guilty plea to all the charges. He was sentenced to four years for attempted possession of marijuana, 25 years for the murder of the second-degree, and 10 years for armed criminal action. Second-degree murder is a dangerous felony therefore, Gaines must serve 85% of the sentence before he is eligible for parole.

Chad Murphy is due for trial on August 10, 2020.

Gaines was charged in the death of Landon Bays who died after being shot on Catalpa in Springfield.

Gaines was with another man, Chad Christopher Murphy, who met Bays as part of a drug buy.

Bays was found by a witness with a gunshot wound to his head. Officers transported Bays to a local hospital where he later died.

Police immeditaly began investigating the scene as a homicide. The investigation took two years due to the limited amount of information.

According to a press release, in the summer of 2018, a credible witness came forward with information that Bays was picked up by Murphy and Gaines at the McDonalds on Campbell and Sunshine.

Murphy and Gaines were meeting Bays to purchase marijuana, instead of purchasing marijuana the men rob Bays. During the robbery, Bays was shot in the head. Murphy and Gaines dumped the body.

August 2018, Both men were charged with second-degree murder and attempted possession of a controlled substance and each had bond set at $500,000. Gaines is also charged with armed criminal action; Murphy is also charged with tampering with physical evidence.