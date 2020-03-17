Man sentenced in ‘retaliatory home invasion’ case at Springfield mobile home

SPRINGFIELD, MO.— A Springfield man, who was charged for ‘retaliatory home invasion’ killing at Springfield mobile home, pleaded guilty on March 13, 2020.

Jerry Earls was sentenced to 15 years for second – degree murder, seven years for assault, and seven years for unlawful possession of a firearm.

Earls’ chargers for armed criminal action and burglary were dismissed.

Original Story:

Earls and two other men were charged in connection with a February 1, 2018 homicide at a Springfield mobile home park.

Dustin Stacey, 28, Shane Stamm, 27, and Jerry Earls Jr., 34, were charged with felony murder and four other felonies in connection with the killing of 38-year-old Kenneth Clark.

According to a probable cause statement, witnesses told police three men forced their way into a mobile home on February 1 and shot Clark to death. The home was located in the 2300 block of Springlane Street

During the investigation, police found out Clark and Stacey had an altercation in the parking lot of the Walmart on North Kansas Expressway hours before the shooting.

The suspects were charged with felony murder, accessory to armed criminal action, accessory to first-degree burglary, accessory to assault, and accessory to unlawful possession of a firearm.

A witness said that Clark had been texting back and forth with them the day of the incident. They told police that Clark had texted them “417 is threatening to be here again” and then “There here” just a few minutes before the 911 call.

Another witness said Stacey, Stamm, and Earls were together at about noon on the day of the homicide. The witness said hey later met up, and the three men were freaking out.