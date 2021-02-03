Man sentenced in federal court for making a threat towards the Springfield National Airport

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – A man from Springfield was sentenced in federal court Wednesday for illegally possessing a firearm and for making a threatening phone call that caused a disruption at the Springfield National Airport.

According to a press release from Timothy Garrison, 39-year-old Dustin B. Gowens was sentenced to four years in federal prison without parole.

The release states Gowens admitted to owning a Jimenez Arms 9mm semi-automatic pistol in September 2018. Gowens pulled the forearm from his pocket at a Kum & Go, and the clerk saw Gowens reveal the gun; then the clerk called police.

When officers arrived, Gowens was outside the gas station with the gun in his hand. An officer ordered Gowens to lie on the ground; the officer then arrested Gowens. Before being arrested, Gowens hid the gun between a cage housing propane tanks.

The release states Gowens was also in possession of four meth pills.

A few days later, Gowens called 911 to report a group taking hostages at the Springfield Branson National Airport and that the group had a bomb.

“The duress alarm was sounded at the airport. When police officers responded to the airport alarm, the 911 dispatcher informed them that the phone call had originated from a payphone at the airport,” the release states.

Camera footage from the airport showed Gowens making the phone call; he was then arrested. The incident caused two flight delays at the airport.

“Under federal law, it is illegal for anyone who has been convicted of a felony to be in possession of any firearm or ammunition. Gowens has prior felony convictions for aggravated burglary, tampering with a motor vehicle, and theft of merchandise. Gowens also has eight misdemeanor convictions and faces two active warrants and five pending cases in Missouri, Kansas, and Oklahoma. He has arrests or convictions in six different states,” the release says.