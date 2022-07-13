SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – A man charged in the death of 19-year-old Kenneth Wright in 2020 has been sentenced to 18 years in prison after coming to an agreement with prosecutors and pleading guilty to reduced charges.

According to the agreement, Darryl Thomas pleaded guilty to first-degree assault, armed criminal action, and unlawful possession of a weapon. A 15-year sentence on the assault count is to be served consecutive to concurrent 3-year terms on the other two counts.

Thomas was originally charged with second-degree murder after Wright’s death at an apartment complex at 414 E. Harrison.

He and Wright were two of three reported to be involved in an argument in the parking lot after a party at the location on Sept. 18, 2020.

Also accused in the case is Lencorya Grady Jr., 21, also charged with second-degree murder. A warrant for his arrest is outstanding.