CAMDEN COUNTY, Mo. – A man has been sentenced to life in prison for killing a woman and her mother.

Steven Ray Endsley, 60, was found guilty of two counts of first-degree murder, two counts of armed criminal action, and arson to the second degree.

Endsley is sentenced to life in prison without parole, 20 years in prison for armed criminal action, and 7 years in prison for arson. The charges are to be served consecutively, which means one right after the other; Endsley must serve each sentence separately and in full.

According to a press release from the Camden County Sheriff’s Office, authorities said Endsley and Smith had an ongoing disagreement over Smith’s identity as a lesbian.

Their remains were found in the burned-out hull of the mobile home they lived in.

According to a probable cause statement, an autopsy showed Smith was stabbed five times and Jackson two times.

Endsley was Smith’s next-door neighbor. The two frequently fought, and on one occasion Endsley allegedly showed a firearm while on Smith’s property.