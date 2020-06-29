Man sentenced for firing shots at officers during 2018 pursuit

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– Springfield man has been sentenced for firing shots at officers during a pursuit in 2018.

Enrique Castaneda was sentenced to 15 years for three counts of a discharge of a firearm from a motor vehicle at a person, and fourth degree assualt. Castaneda was sentenced to 10 years for three counts of armed criminal action. Castaneda was sentenced to seven years for two counts of unlawful possession of a firearm and tampering with motor vehicle, All 10 sentences will be served concurrent.

Castaneda was charged with shooting from a motor vehicle at a person, armed criminal action, unlawful use of a firearm and tampering with a car.

Castaneda is the driver who failed to stop during a pursuit that started when a deputy tried to make a traffic stop at Grand and West Bypass just after 4am.

The suspect fled in that vehicle, and eventually stalled at the rail yard on N. Kansas Expressway.

The full Probable Cause statement in this case.