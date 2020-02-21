Man sentenced for death of a child in Wright County

WRIGHT COUNTY, Mo. – Cory D.H. Gass, charged with first degree Endangering the Welfare of a Child, pleaded guilty in court Friday (2/21/2020).

As a result of his plea, Gass was sentenced to 10 years in the Missouri Department of Corrections.

Cory D. H. Gass and Bobbie Jo Scott were each charged with three counts of first degree Endangering the Welfare of a Child after they allegedly left the child and two other children alone at their home.

Probable cause statements indicate that the Wright County Sheriff Adler responded to a call at a home in Hartville on July 2 to find a 5-year-old child who died from a gunshot wound.

During the investigation, deputies found that Gass and Scott left home to pick up a paycheck in Rogersville and left three children, ages 3, 5, and 7 unattended in the house.

Court documents show that investigators also found a loaded 12-gauge shotgun and a loaded 22 rifle in the room where the dead child was found.

Scott pleaded guilty to endangering the welfare of a child back in December of 2018. She was also sentenced to 10 years in the Missouri Department of Corrections.