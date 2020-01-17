Man sentenced for collecting missing wife’s benefits

by: The Associated Press

ST. LOUIS, Mo (AP).– A Missouri man whose wife has been missing since September 2017 has been sentenced to two years in prison for collecting her Social Security disability benefits after her disappearance.

The U.S. attorney’s office announced Thursday that 76-year-old Lawrence Warfel also was ordered to pay nearly $11,700 in restitution.

Penny Warfel had been missing for months when she was reported missing in June 2018.

Court records say surveillance showed Lawrence Warfel withdrawing money at an ATM from a bank account where his wife’s Social Security benefits were being deposited.

