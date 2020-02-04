Man sentenced after he crashed into a Springfield home

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– A man accused of crashing his car into a residence in Springfield, going through a bedroom wall and narrowly missing a sleeping teen has been sentenced.

Larry Applegate was sentenced to 8 years for assault of the second degree, 4 years for leaving the scene of an accident, and 4 years for resisting arrest. All three sentences will run concurrently.

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– Police attempted to pull over a suspicious vehicle, the driver of the vehicle was sweating profusely, when the vehicle fled Tuesday morning.

Deputies believed the driver, Larry Antone Applegate, was sweating because he was involved in a prior incident that morning. When Applegate was questioned about the scenario he fled.

Applegate was driving recklessly, reaching up to 89 miles per hour, before crashing into the side of a house. The passenger was stuck in the car when officers arrived on the scene. She stated that Applegate had fled on foot and she wasn’t sure why.

Officers located Applegate just east of the location where the car crashed. Both individuals were taken to the hospital for treatment. Officers do not believe he was involved in the other scenario that morning.

Officers found Applegate with a gun and ammunition.

At the hospital, the passenger told officers that she had just met Applegate and they had been driving around talking when they were pulled over. She said Applegate fled from the traffic stop and she didn’t know why. She said she told him to stop several times but he refused to stop.

At the hospital, Applegate said that he did not remember getting the car at the time of the pursuit. He said he had used methamphetamine for a couple of days and did not remember much.

Applegate also said he did not know why he had ammunition and that he should not have been in possession of a firearm because he was a convicted felon.