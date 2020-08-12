Man saves woman and children from flooded waters

GLEN CARON, Il. — A grandmother and her grandchildren were saved from flooded waters by a passing family in Glen Carbon, Illinois, east of St. Louis.

Mike Wilson says he and his family were returning from a camping trip when they came upon the flooded scene.

Wilson got out with no shoes and carried the grandchildren to the window of his vehicle. He didn’t want to hurt the grandmother, so Wilson walked with her against a strong flash floodwater current.

“Once we saw them, I knew I had to approach the situation and help them out,” said Wilson. “Due to everything going on in the world today, I try to teach my kids the best morals I can. And you never leave nobody behind.”

After Wilson helped the family, he went on to help firefighters with two other water rescues down the street.