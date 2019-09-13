Man ruled incompetent to stand trial in Christian County

CHRISTIAN COUNTY, Mo.– Jason Anderson, who was charged after pulling a gun on a Christian County deputy in 2018 near Highlandville, was ruled incompetent to stand trial in the Christian County case and was committed to the Missouri Department of Mental Health.

Police later found 53 firearms in his car.

Anderson is also charged with first-degree murder in Boone County for an incident that happened earlier the same day as his arrest in Christian County.

Original story:

CHRISTIAN COUNTY, Mo. – Charges are filed against a man who pointed a gun at a Christian County deputy.

Jason Anderson is facing six different charges related to a traffic stop near Highlandville.

Court documents say a deputy tried to stop Anderson’s car as it traveled 100 miles an hour along northbound 65.

Anderson refused to pull over and led the deputy toward the intersection of 65 S and Hwy EE, stopping in the middle of the road to point a gun at the squad car.

The deputy fired his gun at Anderson who took off on foot.

The deputy tased Anderson to get him under arrest.

Investigators found something very interesting in his car.

“There was a discovery of a large number of firearms in the vehicle,” Lt.Shayne Duryea said. “It could have ended more tragically but we’re glad our deputy wasn’t seriously injured in the incident and the suspect wasn’t seriously injured in the incident.”

Court records indicate Anderson had 53 firearms in the vehicle.